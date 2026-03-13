Kennedy Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Range Resources Corporation $RRC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 36,058 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $15,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,785,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336,299 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 122.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,158,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $81,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,793 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,590,000. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,536,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Range Resources by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,851,886 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $935,425,000 after buying an additional 799,574 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

RRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Range Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. TD Cowen raised Range Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Range Resources from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Range Resources from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.13.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Range Resources stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.09. The company had a trading volume of 301,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Range Resources Corporation has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $43.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.85.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. Range Resources had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 21.12%.The business had revenue of $786.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Range Resources Corporation will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 13.14%.

About Range Resources

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids. The company focuses its core operations on the Appalachian Basin, with a significant presence in Pennsylvania’s Marcellus Shale. Through its drilling and completion activities, Range Resources seeks to optimize production efficiency while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and cost management.

The company’s technical expertise centers on advanced horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques, which it applies to unlock unconventional resources.

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