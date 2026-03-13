Kennedy Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,908 shares during the quarter. Valmont Industries makes up approximately 0.9% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $42,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries by 225.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,300,000 after acquiring an additional 46,825 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 8.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth $265,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 72,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 223.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMI traded down $3.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $416.61. The company had a trading volume of 16,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,593. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.07 and a 52 week high of $487.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $447.07 and its 200 day moving average is $415.02. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.53%.The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 20.500-23.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $492.00 to $501.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VMI

Valmont Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc (NYSE: VMI) is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont’s solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.