Kennedy Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Penguin Solutions, Inc. $PENG

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG – Free Report) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 992,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240,159 shares during the quarter. Penguin Solutions accounts for approximately 0.6% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Penguin Solutions were worth $26,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Penguin Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Penguin Solutions by 4,131.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penguin Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penguin Solutions by 803.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penguin Solutions by 20.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter.

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Penguin Solutions Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:PENG traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $18.16. The company had a trading volume of 72,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,961. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.08 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Penguin Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $29.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Penguin Solutions ( NASDAQ:PENG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $343.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.08 million. Penguin Solutions had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 16.01%. Penguin Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.750-2.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Penguin Solutions, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PENG. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Penguin Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Penguin Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Penguin Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Penguin Solutions from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

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Insider Activity at Penguin Solutions

In related news, SVP Joseph Gates Clark sold 1,346 shares of Penguin Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $25,614.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 122,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,711.54. The trade was a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penguin Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

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