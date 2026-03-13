Kennedy Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Avient Corporation $AVNT

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 473,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257,866 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $15,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 54.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Avient by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. F m Investments LLC grew its position in Avient by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 93,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avient by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Avient by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 52,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Avient Price Performance

NYSE AVNT traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $34.55. The company had a trading volume of 45,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. Avient Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.48 and a 12-month high of $44.85.

Avient Announces Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Avient had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $760.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Avient has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.810-0.810 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.170 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avient Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 123.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Avient in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price target on Avient in a report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Avient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

View Our Latest Report on Avient

About Avient

(Free Report)

Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT) is a global provider of specialized and sustainable polymer materials, delivering color, additive and engineered solutions to a wide range of industries. The company’s core offerings include masterbatches, colorant systems, compounds and resins designed to enhance performance, aesthetics and environmental sustainability. Avient serves markets such as packaging, automotive, consumer goods, healthcare, electronics, and agriculture, tailoring products to meet stringent regulatory and end-use requirements.

Formed through a corporate rebranding in 2020 following the divestiture of PolyOne’s specialty businesses, Avient traces its heritage to a legacy of polymer innovation spanning decades.

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