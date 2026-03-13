Kelvin Stagg Sells 38,226 Shares of PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Stock

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) insider Kelvin Stagg sold 38,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 146, for a total transaction of £55,809.96.

PageGroup Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of LON:PAGE traded up GBX 0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 146.60. 105,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,555,211. The company has a market capitalization of £459.34 million, a PE ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.89. PageGroup plc has a 52-week low of GBX 137 and a 52-week high of GBX 349.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 197.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 221.24.

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PageGroup (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 2.90 EPS for the quarter. PageGroup had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 0.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that PageGroup plc will post 23.5923567 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PageGroup from GBX 450 to GBX 400 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 327.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PageGroup

About PageGroup

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PageGroup Changes Lives…

That’s our PageGroup Purpose, delivered by c.7,300 people in 36 countries, with a gross profit of over £842.6m in 2024. Our four core PageGroup brands are supported by specialised recruitment teams operating across 25 disciplines.

As a FTSE 250 company, a lot has changed since we were set up in 1976 and the Group continues to grow and evolve. What hasn’t changed is our commitment to the success of our clients and candidates, and our own people.

PageGroup’s strategy is geared for the long-term.

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