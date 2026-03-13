Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $25.39 (WRSETH)

Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH (WRSETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH has a market capitalization of $12.55 million and approximately $25.39 worth of Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH token can now be bought for $2,261.71 or 0.03149614 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,553.50 or 1.01036446 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH Profile

Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH was first traded on August 27th, 2024. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH’s total supply is 1,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,550 tokens. The official website for Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH is kelpdao.xyz/defi. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao.

Buying and Selling Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH (WRSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Linea platform. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH has a current supply of 1,334.39530472 with 5,549.59255874 in circulation. The last known price of Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH is 2,178.12024569 USD and is up 1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/defi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

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