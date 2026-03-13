K Charles Janac Sells 9,000 Shares of Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CEO K Charles Janac sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $131,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,229,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,298,180.86. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, March 9th, K Charles Janac sold 41,000 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $582,610.00.

On Tuesday, February 10th, K Charles Janac sold 2,756 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $41,422.68.

On Monday, February 9th, K Charles Janac sold 47,244 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $718,581.24.

On Thursday, January 15th, K Charles Janac sold 17,884 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $319,050.56.

On Tuesday, January 13th, K Charles Janac sold 2,116 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $37,643.64.

On Thursday, January 8th, K Charles Janac sold 50,000 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $829,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 6th, K Charles Janac sold 11,145 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $188,350.50.

On Friday, January 2nd, K Charles Janac sold 7,823 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $120,865.35.

NASDAQ AIP opened at $14.68 on Friday. Arteris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02. The stock has a market cap of $667.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIP. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arteris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Arteris in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIP. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a report on Friday, February 13th. Northland Securities set a $24.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Positive Sentiment: Arteris reported better-than-expected Q4 results (EPS -$0.05 vs. -$0.08 consensus) and revenue of $20.14M vs. $18.55M, providing a near-term fundamental tailwind for the stock. Read More.

Arteris, Inc is a fabless semiconductor intellectual property (IP) company specializing in on-chip interconnect solutions and system IP for advanced integrated circuits. The company’s core products include its FlexNoC network-on-chip (NoC) fabrics, Ncore cache coherent interconnect IP, and CodaCache memory subsystem IP. These technologies enable semiconductor and systems companies to design scalable, energy-efficient chips for applications ranging from automotive and artificial intelligence (AI) to 5G communications and high-performance computing.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Arteris serves a global customer base across North America, Europe, and Asia.

