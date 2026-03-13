Jr. Thomas Smith Sells 56,000 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Stock

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) Director Jr. Thomas Smith sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $983,920.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 45,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,224.16. The trade was a 55.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

Shares of LIND stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average is $14.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 2.20. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $21.23.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $183.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.66 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LIND. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Institutional Trading of Lindblad Expeditions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,332,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,853,000 after purchasing an additional 29,642 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.4% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,911,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,462,000 after purchasing an additional 131,203 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,068,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,675,000 after buying an additional 127,950 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.7% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 969,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after acquiring an additional 16,418 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 962,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after buying an additional 41,750 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) is a global leader in expedition cruising, specializing in immersive small-ship voyages to some of the world’s most remote and wildlife-rich regions. The company operates a fleet of purpose-built vessels designed to navigate challenging waters and shorelines, offering guests up-close encounters with natural environments such as the polar ice caps, the Galápagos Islands, Costa Rica’s rainforests and the waterways of Alaska, Patagonia and the Arctic.

Founded on the pioneering spirit of Lars-Eric Lindblad, regarded as the father of expedition travel, Lindblad Expeditions carries forward a legacy of discovery that dates back to the 1960s.

