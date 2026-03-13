JPMorgan US Smaller Companies (LON:JUSC) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies (LON:JUSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 412.05 and traded as low as GBX 390.40. JPMorgan US Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 393.70, with a volume of 106,461 shares traded.

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 411.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 398.16. The firm has a market cap of £204.29 million, a PE ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.23.

About JPMorgan US Smaller Companies

Invest in the Heart of America

Key points

Focus – gain pure exposure to the heart of corporate USA, where underappreciated growth opportunities are abundant

Expertise – managed by a team of specialist investors with more than six decades of combined experience and an impressive long-term track record in the US small cap market

Quality – the investment team focuses on identifying well-managed, cash-generative businesses that enjoy an enduring competitive advantage and attractive growth prospects

Why invest in this trust

The long-term economic success of the United States is founded upon the depth and breadth of its thriving corporate sector, with ambitious companies providing a constant source of renewal and evolution.

