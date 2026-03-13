JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE) Short Interest Down 81.4% in February

JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 9,566 shares, a decline of 81.4% from the February 12th total of 51,508 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,359 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 134,359 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 51,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF Trading Down 2.0%

JMEE stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.86. The stock had a trading volume of 103,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,674. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.49. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.09. JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $71.10.

About JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index. JMEE was launched on May 6, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

