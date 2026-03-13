JPMorgan International Value ETF (NASDAQ:JIVE) Shares Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

JPMorgan International Value ETF (NASDAQ:JIVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $86.37 and last traded at $86.21. Approximately 258,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 347,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.98.

JPMorgan International Value ETF Trading Up 0.3%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.25. The stock has a market cap of $568.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.76.

JPMorgan International Value ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $1.8328 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 227.0%. This is an increase from JPMorgan International Value ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan International Value ETF

About JPMorgan International Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JIVE. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $458,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

