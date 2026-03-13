JPMorgan International Value ETF (NASDAQ:JIVE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

JPMorgan International Value ETF (NASDAQ:JIVE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 45,174 shares, a decrease of 70.1% from the February 12th total of 150,967 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,825 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 262,825 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

JPMorgan International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of JIVE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.24. 157,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,280. JPMorgan International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $92.33. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -765.82 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.25.

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JPMorgan International Value ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $1.8328 dividend. This represents a yield of 227.0%. This is an increase from JPMorgan International Value ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. JPMorgan International Value ETF’s payout ratio is -1,081.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan International Value ETF

About JPMorgan International Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JIVE. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Value ETF by 1,167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,363,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Jive Software, Inc is engaged in providing software sales and services. The Company’s products are sold on a subscription basis, deployable in on-premise, hosted and cloud instances and used for internal or external communities. Its traditional enterprise software product offerings are based on the Jive platform (the Jive Platform), which is a communication and collaboration hub. It sells its Jive Platform across two communities: internally for employees within the enterprise and externally for customers and partners outside the enterprise.

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