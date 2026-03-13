JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SUNB) Price Target to $74.00

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SUNB – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings began coverage on Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy (b)” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

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Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock Stock Performance

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.47. 2,218,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,915,673. Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock has a 52-week low of $68.67 and a 52-week high of $76.77.

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc (NYSE: SUNB) is a North American equipment rental company that supplies temporary access to tools, machinery and specialty equipment for construction, industrial, infrastructure, maintenance and event applications. The company provides rental solutions intended to support projects of varying scale, from single-day jobs to multi-month or long-term assignments, positioning itself as a flexible alternative to equipment ownership for contractors, municipalities and corporate customers.

The company’s product and service offerings span a broad spectrum of categories, including aerial work platforms and lifts, earthmoving and excavation equipment, material handling and forklifts, power generation and electrical distribution, climate control and HVAC systems, pumps and fluid management, trench safety and shoring, and general tool rental.

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