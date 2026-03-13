JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Price Target to $7.00

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.50 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

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Runway Growth Finance Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Runway Growth Finance stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $6.77. The stock had a trading volume of 413,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,931. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.60 million, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.70. Runway Growth Finance has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 38.92% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $30.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 74,437.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Runway Growth Finance

Here are the key news stories impacting Runway Growth Finance this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted a strong pipeline of new investments and deal activity on the earnings call, which could support future earnings and portfolio growth. Earnings Highlights

Management highlighted a strong pipeline of new investments and deal activity on the earnings call, which could support future earnings and portfolio growth. Positive Sentiment: Runway expects to close the acquisition of SWK Holdings in April, a move management says will diversify the portfolio and expand exposure to new deal types — a potential long-term plus for earnings stability. SWK Acquisition

Runway expects to close the acquisition of SWK Holdings in April, a move management says will diversify the portfolio and expand exposure to new deal types — a potential long-term plus for earnings stability. Neutral Sentiment: The company reported total investment income of about $30.0M and net investment income of $11.6M, and an investment portfolio of ~$927.4M — useful portfolio size context but not an immediate earnings catalyst. Financial Results and Transcript

The company reported total investment income of about $30.0M and net investment income of $11.6M, and an investment portfolio of ~$927.4M — useful portfolio size context but not an immediate earnings catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Company materials (slide deck and press release) and the conference call are available for deeper review of asset-level metrics and strategy, allowing investors to vet credit quality and yield assumptions. Press Release / Slides

Company materials (slide deck and press release) and the conference call are available for deeper review of asset-level metrics and strategy, allowing investors to vet credit quality and yield assumptions. Negative Sentiment: Reported EPS missed analyst estimates (company reported EPS below consensus), which was the primary driver of negative investor reaction. Multiple transcripts and reports note the EPS shortfall versus expectations. Earnings Miss

Reported EPS missed analyst estimates (company reported EPS below consensus), which was the primary driver of negative investor reaction. Multiple transcripts and reports note the EPS shortfall versus expectations. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue also missed estimates (~$30.0M reported vs. ~$31.6M expected), and reported EPS was down versus a year ago — raising concerns about near-term earnings momentum. Revenue Miss

Quarterly revenue also missed estimates (~$30.0M reported vs. ~$31.6M expected), and reported EPS was down versus a year ago — raising concerns about near-term earnings momentum. Negative Sentiment: Technical and valuation context: shares are trading near their 52-week low and below both the 50- and 200-day moving averages, increasing downside sensitivity as investors digest the earnings miss and near-term growth prospects. Market Data

About Runway Growth Finance

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Runway Growth Finance, Inc is a publicly traded business development company that provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to high‐growth, venture‐backed companies. The firm specializes in structuring senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, second‐lien financings, convertible notes and equity co‐investments designed to extend the cash runway for late‐stage companies. Runway’s flexible capital offerings are aimed at supporting technology, life sciences and other innovation‐driven sectors as they pursue growth initiatives and prepare for liquidity events.

Originally launched in 2017 under the name Saratoga Investment Corp., the company rebranded as Runway Growth Finance in 2020 following the acquisition of an established middle‐market credit manager.

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