JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Price Target to $9.50

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FSK. Zacks Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley Financial decreased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $17.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.36.

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FS KKR Capital Trading Down 1.0%

FS KKR Capital stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,631,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,543. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 0.72%.The firm had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 64,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000. This trade represents a 8.36% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CCLA Investment Management raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,703,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,435,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 58.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 559,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,606,000 after buying an additional 205,823 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 24.9% during the third quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 185,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 37,001 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 291.1% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 35,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 19.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 539,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,185,000 after acquiring an additional 86,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

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FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that primarily invests in private middle-market U.S. companies. The firm seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by structuring investments in floating-rate senior secured loans, unitranche financings, second lien debt and mezzanine instruments. As a business development company, FSK provides financing solutions designed to support growth initiatives, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts and recapitalizations for privately held enterprises.

Established in 2018 through a strategic partnership between FS Investment Corporation and KKR Credit Advisors, a division of global investment firm KKR & Co Inc, FSK combines the credit underwriting capabilities of KKR’s global platform with FS’s expertise in private credit markets.

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