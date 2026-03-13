JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.1% in the second quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.1%

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total value of $1,064,771.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 65,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,442,418.40. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.14, for a total value of $132,684.48. Following the sale, the insider owned 65,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,072,520.42. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 71,596 shares of company stock valued at $22,067,932 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $286.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,937,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,136,328. The business has a fifty day moving average of $307.57 and a 200 day moving average of $308.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $337.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $771.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $386.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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