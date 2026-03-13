JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target to $15.50

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 10.17% from the stock’s previous close.

LI has been the topic of several other research reports. China Renaissance reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, December 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Li Auto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Li Auto from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.22.

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Li Auto Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li Auto

Li Auto stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.26. 1,723,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,752,206. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.80. Li Auto has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $32.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 133.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,636,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,991 shares in the last quarter. SIH Partners LLLP boosted its stake in Li Auto by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 2,199,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,745 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Li Auto by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,355,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,351,000 after buying an additional 60,172 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 648.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 727,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,259,000 after buying an additional 630,516 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 2,697.4% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 675,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,313,000 after buying an additional 651,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Li Auto

Here are the key news stories impacting Li Auto this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some analysts/notes argue LI is undervalued: Q4 remained profitable, vehicle margins improved sequentially and the stock trades at a depressed valuation that could offer upside if deliveries stabilize. Read More.

Some analysts/notes argue LI is undervalued: Q4 remained profitable, vehicle margins improved sequentially and the stock trades at a depressed valuation that could offer upside if deliveries stabilize. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company press release: Q4 revenue RMB28.8B (US$4.1B) and 109,194 vehicle deliveries; full-year revenue RMB112.3B and 406,343 deliveries — factual results that investors must weigh vs. guidance and consensus. Read More.

Company press release: Q4 revenue RMB28.8B (US$4.1B) and 109,194 vehicle deliveries; full-year revenue RMB112.3B and 406,343 deliveries — factual results that investors must weigh vs. guidance and consensus. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings metrics were mixed: reported EPS and adjusted profit metrics show modest profitability, but revenue and year-over-year top-line declined significantly (quarterly revenue down ~35% YoY), leaving the quarter as a beat/miss mix depending on the metric. Read More.

Earnings metrics were mixed: reported EPS and adjusted profit metrics show modest profitability, but revenue and year-over-year top-line declined significantly (quarterly revenue down ~35% YoY), leaving the quarter as a beat/miss mix depending on the metric. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Sharp guidance miss: Li issued Q1 revenue guidance (~$2.9B–$3.1B) well below street expectations (~$4.1B), signaling demand weakness and driving the selloff. Read More.

Sharp guidance miss: Li issued Q1 revenue guidance (~$2.9B–$3.1B) well below street expectations (~$4.1B), signaling demand weakness and driving the selloff. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Media coverage highlights deteriorating sales and margins: outlets note narrowing profits, worsening margins and a large YoY drop in deliveries, which analysts cite as the primary reason the stock fell in early trading. Read More.

Media coverage highlights deteriorating sales and margins: outlets note narrowing profits, worsening margins and a large YoY drop in deliveries, which analysts cite as the primary reason the stock fell in early trading. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/technical risk: commentary notes LI remains in a technical bear market after steep multi-year declines, increasing downside risk until delivery trends and margins show clear improvement. Read More.

Li Auto Company Profile

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Li Auto Inc is a Chinese automotive company that develops, manufactures and sells smart electric vehicles, with an early focus on range-extended electric SUVs designed for family use. The company is headquartered in China and serves the domestic market through a combination of online channels and a network of retail/showroom locations. Li Auto was founded to address range-anxiety in electric vehicle buyers by integrating a small internal-combustion engine as a range extender alongside a large battery, enabling longer driving range while retaining electric driving characteristics.

The company’s product lineup centers on multi‑occupant SUVs that combine electric propulsion, advanced in‑vehicle connectivity and driver‑assistance features.

Further Reading

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