JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income (LON:JAGI) Shares Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 502 and last traded at GBX 507. Approximately 190,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 153,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 509.

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 499.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 457.41. The company has a market cap of £341.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.82.

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income (LON:JAGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported GBX 4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income had a net margin of 150.75% and a return on equity of 16.51%.

In related news, insider Will Rogers purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 443 per share, for a total transaction of £88,600. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Your performance potential – our Asia insight

Transform Asian opportunity into your growth and income potential

Asia is transforming rapidly—from urbanisation and digitalisation to the rise of AI and a growing middle class. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income is designed to capture this investment potential, aiming to deliver both long-term growth and regular income. Every year, the Trust targets a 6% payout of portfolio value1 as quarterly dividends, offering UK investors a way to diversify and strengthen their income strategy while accessing one of the world’s most dynamic regions.

The local and global expertise to find Asia’s future leaders

Asia-Pacific is a diverse region with many markets and opportunities.

