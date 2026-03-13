Johnson Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 40.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,193 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 257.8% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $73.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $51.87 and a 1 year high of $80.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as financials, energy, healthcare, telecommunication services, industrials, utilities, consumer discretionary, materials, information technology and consumer staples.

