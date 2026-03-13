Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $47.43 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 729,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,039 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Johnson Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $47,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACWX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,459,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,939,000 after purchasing an additional 390,483 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at $22,641,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 38.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,159,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,674,000 after acquiring an additional 321,797 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 747,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,544,000 after acquiring an additional 270,804 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWX opened at $68.81 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $48.99 and a 12 month high of $74.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.26 and a 200 day moving average of $67.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $1.0488 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 318.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

