Johnny Trotter Buys 1,000 Shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.26 per share, with a total value of $29,260.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 956,444 shares in the company, valued at $27,985,551.44. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Johnny Trotter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

On Thursday, March 5th, Johnny Trotter bought 4,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.02 per share, with a total value of $120,080.00.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.35. The stock had a trading volume of 201,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,041. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.83. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.54 and a 1 year high of $38.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.53.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $164.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.70 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Financial Bankshares

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through its primary subsidiary, First Financial Bank, the company offers a full suite of banking products and services to individual, small business and commercial clients. With roots dating back to 1863, First Financial has cultivated a strong community banking heritage, combining personalized service with modern financial solutions.

The company’s core business activities include commercial and consumer lending, deposit products, treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing, and wealth management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.