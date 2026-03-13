JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 70.26 and traded as high as GBX 76.50. JLEN Environmental Assets Group shares last traded at GBX 76, with a volume of 3,138,679 shares changing hands.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Trading Up 1.9%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 70.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 69.86. The company has a market capitalization of £502.00 million, a PE ratio of -36.19 and a beta of 0.29.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Company Profile

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

