Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Short Interest Update

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 67,196 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the February 12th total of 255,038 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,473,464 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 12.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 12.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,473,464 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Jiuzi

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jiuzi stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 616,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 1.23% of Jiuzi at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JZXN. Wall Street Zen cut Jiuzi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jiuzi in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jiuzi has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Jiuzi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JZXN traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.20. 52,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,265,419. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $11.67. Jiuzi has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $312.80.

About Jiuzi

(Get Free Report)

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates retail stores under the Jiuzi brand that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts in the People’s Republic of China. It provides corporate investment consulting services. The company also engages in new energy vehicle retail, new energy vehicle component sales, new energy vehicle battery sales, vehicle audio equipment and electronics sales, vehicle ornament sales, technology service and development, marketing planning, vehicle rentals, etc.

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