Jeremy Chadwick Sells 25,758 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) COO Jeremy Chadwick sold 25,758 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $2,145,641.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 68,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,731.60. This trade represents a 27.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Down 4.9%

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $77.50 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.89. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 2.20.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.20). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 794.04% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. The company had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 8,657,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,620,000 after buying an additional 2,005,813 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,474,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,747 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,267,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,685,000 after acquiring an additional 845,922 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,159,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,957 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,502,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,138,000 after acquiring an additional 340,909 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KYMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $84.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $81.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KYMR

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small‐molecule therapies that harness the body’s natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease‐causing proteins. The company’s proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company’s pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.