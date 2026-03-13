Jefferies Financial Group Issues Positive Forecast for MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Stock Price

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $271.00 to $348.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.96% from the company’s previous close.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen raised MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on MasTec from $249.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on MasTec from $264.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.84.

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MasTec Stock Down 2.3%

MTZ stock traded down $6.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $290.10. 1,674,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,305. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22 and a beta of 1.89. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $99.70 and a fifty-two week high of $310.36.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.79%.MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. MasTec has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MasTec will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.40, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,394. This represents a 27.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 65,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after purchasing an additional 31,218 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of MasTec by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 27.2% in the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 49,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 28.2% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the second quarter worth $12,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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