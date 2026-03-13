Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Takes $989,000 Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. $FFIN

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,396 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter worth $25,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 404.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Financial Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Down 0.9%

FFIN opened at $29.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.53. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.54 and a 1-year high of $38.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.83.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $164.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.94%.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bankshares

In related news, Director Sally Pope Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $53,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,151.92. The trade was a 21.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoff Haney acquired 10,200 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.18 per share, with a total value of $338,436.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 32,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,604.28. This trade represents a 46.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,129 shares of company stock worth $578,710 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through its primary subsidiary, First Financial Bank, the company offers a full suite of banking products and services to individual, small business and commercial clients. With roots dating back to 1863, First Financial has cultivated a strong community banking heritage, combining personalized service with modern financial solutions.

The company’s core business activities include commercial and consumer lending, deposit products, treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing, and wealth management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.