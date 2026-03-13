Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Takes $743,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP opened at $129.88 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $99.85 and a 12 month high of $145.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.43. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. It is a subset of the Russell Midcap Index and measures the performance of equity securities of Russell Midcap Index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.