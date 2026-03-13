Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Makes New $853,000 Investment in ManpowerGroup Inc. $MAN

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the second quarter valued at $793,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth $440,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,778,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,855,000 after buying an additional 578,843 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 552,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,945,000 after buying an additional 61,318 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAN. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 target price on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Argus raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $61.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.92 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.41.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. ManpowerGroup had a positive return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 0.07%.The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) is a global leader in workforce solutions, offering a broad spectrum of staffing and talent management services. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has grown from a temporary staffing firm to a diversified provider of workforce consultancy, recruitment, and outsourcing services. ManpowerGroup is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker MAN.

The company’s service offerings are organized into four principal brands.

