Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Imperial Oil Limited $IMO

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,687 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 56,063 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 2,776.1% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,549 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $2,308,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 3.5% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 233,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial downgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. TD Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $116.00.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Imperial Oil stock opened at $121.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $58.76 and a 52-week high of $123.52.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.69%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN: IMO) is a Canadian integrated energy company involved in the exploration, production, refining and marketing of petroleum and petrochemical products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Imperial has operated in Canada for well over a century and is one of the country’s long-standing energy firms. The company is majority-owned by Exxon Mobil Corporation, which provides strategic and technical links to global upstream and downstream capabilities.

Imperial’s operations span upstream activities—exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas and oil-sands resources—and downstream operations including refining, manufacturing of fuels and lubricants, petrochemical products, and retail distribution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.