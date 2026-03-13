Jefferies Financial Group Inc. $JEF Shares Purchased by Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 93.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116,000 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group makes up about 4.5% of Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $15,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEF. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $4,011,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 927.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 26,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 23,474 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 245.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 651,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,603,000 after acquiring an additional 462,546 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 37,530 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 50,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 21,085 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Trending Headlines about Jefferies Financial Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Jefferies Financial Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS cut its price target to $59 but maintained a Buy rating, leaving a sizable implied upside versus current levels — this may limit further downside if buyers focus on the retained Buy call. UBS price target cut (Benzinga)

UBS cut its price target to $59 but maintained a Buy rating, leaving a sizable implied upside versus current levels — this may limit further downside if buyers focus on the retained Buy call. Positive Sentiment: The Goldman Sachs Group trimmed its PT to $54 (from $61) but also kept a Buy rating, signaling some institutional support despite a more cautious view on near‑term upside. Goldman Sachs price target cut

The Goldman Sachs Group trimmed its PT to $54 (from $61) but also kept a Buy rating, signaling some institutional support despite a more cautious view on near‑term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies confirmed it will report Q1 results on March 25 after the close — the print will be an immediate catalyst that could either stabilize or further pressure the share price. Q1 release date (BusinessWire)

Jefferies confirmed it will report Q1 results on March 25 after the close — the print will be an immediate catalyst that could either stabilize or further pressure the share price. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded JEF from “hold” to “strong sell,” a downgrade that likely intensified selling pressure from retail and some quant strategies. Zacks downgrade (TickerReport)

Zacks Research downgraded JEF from “hold” to “strong sell,” a downgrade that likely intensified selling pressure from retail and some quant strategies. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities‑fraud investigations and investor alerts (Pomerantz, Glancy Prongay & Murray, Frank R. Cruz) remain active — ongoing legal risk increases uncertainty and can weigh on institutional demand. Pomerantz investor alert (PR Newswire)

Multiple securities‑fraud investigations and investor alerts (Pomerantz, Glancy Prongay & Murray, Frank R. Cruz) remain active — ongoing legal risk increases uncertainty and can weigh on institutional demand. Negative Sentiment: JEF has hit a new 1‑year low following analyst downgrades, reflecting worsening sentiment and prompting stop‑losses/algorithmic selling that can amplify intraday declines. New 1‑year low report

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $36.80. The company had a trading volume of 512,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.52. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $71.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.51 and a 200-day moving average of $58.37.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.54%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc is a diversified financial services company that provides a range of investment banking, capital markets and asset management services to corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Through its core platform, Jefferies offers advisory services for mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity underwriting, restructuring and recapitalization. The firm also operates a global sales and trading business covering equities, fixed income and foreign exchange products, complemented by equity research and macroeconomic analysis.

In addition to its capital markets franchise, Jefferies maintains a growing asset management division that delivers customized investment solutions across public and private markets.

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