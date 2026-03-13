Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $937,000 in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. State Street Corp grew its stake in Crown by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,346,000 after purchasing an additional 71,355 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crown by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,727,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,980 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,835,000 after buying an additional 765,136 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Crown by 60.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,493,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,854,000 after buying an additional 943,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the second quarter worth approximately $184,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 29,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total value of $3,413,463.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 88,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,108,369.60. This trade represents a 25.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 29,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $3,047,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 411,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,213,380. This represents a 6.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,988 shares of company stock valued at $10,964,122. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCK. UBS Group set a $126.00 price target on shares of Crown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wolfe Research set a $115.00 price target on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Crown from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crown

Crown Stock Performance

Crown stock opened at $103.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.98 and a 12 month high of $116.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.04. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.05. Crown had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 16.33%.

Crown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.