Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $884,000 in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 4.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. New Street Research set a $66.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $221,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 68,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,352,857.34. The trade was a 4.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 17,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $1,133,303.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,429 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,561.47. The trade was a 28.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 66,071 shares of company stock valued at $4,010,237 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BorgWarner stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.04. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $70.08.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 1.93%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company’s product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

Further Reading

