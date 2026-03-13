Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Logitech International S.A. $LOGI

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 85.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,608 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Westerkirk Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Logitech International by 63.7% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Logitech International by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupe la Francaise purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (down from $134.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research downgraded Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.13.

LOGI stock opened at $92.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.38. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $64.73 and a twelve month high of $123.01.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International SA is a Swiss-headquartered company that designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of computer peripherals and accessories for consumers, gamers and business customers. Founded in 1981, the company develops hardware and complementary software that enable people to interact with digital devices across work, home and entertainment settings. Logitech maintains corporate offices in Switzerland and significant operations in the United States and other regions worldwide.

The company’s product portfolio includes mice, keyboards, webcams, headsets, microphones, speakers, remote controls and other input/output devices, along with specialized lines for gaming, streaming and video collaboration.

