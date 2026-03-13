Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. $RAMP

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of LiveRamp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 32.3% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,285,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,887,000 after buying an additional 313,868 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 134.0% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,742,000 after acquiring an additional 606,389 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in LiveRamp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 810,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,620,000 after acquiring an additional 15,022 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 721,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after acquiring an additional 42,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 473,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after acquiring an additional 298,197 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on RAMP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

LiveRamp Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $28.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.54. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.71 and a 52 week high of $35.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.12.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. LiveRamp had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

LiveRamp announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc is a leading provider of data connectivity and identity resolution services for marketers, publishers and platforms. The company’s core technology enables organizations to link disparate data sources—such as CRM systems, web engagements and offline transaction records—into a single, privacy-safe view of individual consumers. By standardizing and anonymizing identifiers, LiveRamp’s platform facilitates targeted media activation, measurement and analytics across digital, mobile, addressable TV and offline channels.

The company offers a suite of products designed to support every stage of the data lifecycle.

