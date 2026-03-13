Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) & Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO) Financial Contrast

Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO – Get Free Report) and Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Royalty Management and Janus Henderson Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royalty Management 1 1 1 0 2.00 Janus Henderson Group 0 6 2 2 2.60

Janus Henderson Group has a consensus target price of $47.38, indicating a potential downside of 5.88%. Given Janus Henderson Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Janus Henderson Group is more favorable than Royalty Management.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Royalty Management has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janus Henderson Group has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Royalty Management and Janus Henderson Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royalty Management -9.22% -2.94% -2.13% Janus Henderson Group 25.83% 14.70% 9.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.2% of Royalty Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Janus Henderson Group shares are held by institutional investors. 57.1% of Royalty Management shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of Janus Henderson Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Royalty Management pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Janus Henderson Group pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Royalty Management pays out -100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Janus Henderson Group pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Janus Henderson Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Janus Henderson Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Royalty Management and Janus Henderson Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royalty Management $810,000.00 74.77 -$110,000.00 ($0.01) -400.00 Janus Henderson Group $3.10 billion 2.50 $815.90 million $5.26 9.57

Janus Henderson Group has higher revenue and earnings than Royalty Management. Royalty Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Janus Henderson Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Janus Henderson Group beats Royalty Management on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royalty Management

Royalty Management Holding Corporation provides environmental consulting and services in the United States. It is also involved in investing or purchasing assets, such as real estate and mining permits, patents, intellectual property, and emerging technologies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.

