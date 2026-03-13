Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Stock Price Down 7% – What’s Next?

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.84 and last traded at $5.90. 79,736 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 106,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.3463.

Jaguar Mining Stock Down 7.8%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03. The company has a market cap of $498.77 million, a PE ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 0.91.

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About Jaguar Mining

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Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) is a Canada-based junior gold producer, development and exploration company with operations concentrated in the Iron Quadrangle region of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and trades in the United States on the OTCQX Best Market. Jaguar’s principal objective is to build a mid-tier gold producer through the optimization of its existing asset base and the continued exploration of its extensive land package in a historically gold-rich district.

Jaguar Mining’s core operations comprise three underground gold mines—Turmalina, Caeté and Pilar—each supported by on-site milling and processing facilities employing carbon-in-leach (CIL) technology.

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