Jade Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBIO) Receives $24.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Jade Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBIO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

JBIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Jade Biosciences from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 target price on Jade Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 6th. William Blair raised Jade Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Jade Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Jade Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th.

Jade Biosciences Stock Down 1.1%

JBIO stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. Jade Biosciences has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $100.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.07.

Jade Biosciences (NASDAQ:JBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34.

Institutional Trading of Jade Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Jade Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jade Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Jade Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Jade Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Jade Biosciences by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter.

Jade Biosciences Company Profile

Jade Biosciences, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for inflammatory skin diseases and chronic itch. Leveraging a small‐molecule platform, the company seeks to address significant unmet needs in dermatology by targeting key pathways involved in pruritus and skin inflammation. Its research efforts are centered on identifying and advancing molecules that can modulate receptor activity in the skin, with a goal of improving safety and efficacy compared to existing treatments.

The company’s lead programs are built around proprietary compounds designed to penetrate the epidermal barrier and selectively inhibit molecular drivers of itch and inflammation.

