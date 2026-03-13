Jack Guo Sells 41,717 Shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Stock

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) CFO Jack Guo sold 41,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $1,079,218.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 190,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,938,039.73. This represents a 17.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Constellium Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CSTM opened at $24.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Constellium SE has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $27.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average of $18.72.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 3.23%.The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Constellium announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSTM shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Constellium in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSTM

Institutional Trading of Constellium

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Constellium by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 354.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 71,396 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 77,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 36.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellium News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Constellium this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board authorized a new $300 million share‑repurchase program (effective after the May 21, 2026 AGM; replaces prior plan through Dec 31, 2028) — a clear capital‑return signal that can support the stock and EPS. Read More.

Board authorized a new $300 million share‑repurchase program (effective after the May 21, 2026 AGM; replaces prior plan through Dec 31, 2028) — a clear capital‑return signal that can support the stock and EPS. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and coverage have turned more positive after earnings and upgraded 2026 outlooks; research notes point to improving cash‑flow momentum and estimate upgrades that support higher valuations and target prices. Read More.

Analysts and coverage have turned more positive after earnings and upgraded 2026 outlooks; research notes point to improving cash‑flow momentum and estimate upgrades that support higher valuations and target prices. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Business momentum: Constellium’s Packaging & Automotive unit is seeing rising shipments and benefit from higher aluminum prices, which is lifting near‑term revenue and margins for that segment. Read More.

Business momentum: Constellium’s Packaging & Automotive unit is seeing rising shipments and benefit from higher aluminum prices, which is lifting near‑term revenue and margins for that segment. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Momentum/value screens (Zacks) flagged CSTM as a “fast‑paced momentum at a bargain” and “recent price strength” candidate — supports investor interest but is not an immediate catalyst by itself. Read More. • Read More.

Momentum/value screens (Zacks) flagged CSTM as a “fast‑paced momentum at a bargain” and “recent price strength” candidate — supports investor interest but is not an immediate catalyst by itself. Read More. • Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling reported this week (CEO, CFO and multiple SVPs sold shares at roughly $24.7–$25.9). Aggregate executive sales (~$2.6M reported across filings) can create short‑term downward pressure and may raise investor questions despite company fundamentals. Read More.

Constellium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellium SE is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance aluminum products and solutions. The company serves key markets including aerospace, automotive, and packaging, offering advanced rolled and extruded aluminum sheet, plate and structural components. Its product portfolio encompasses precision-engineered parts for commercial and military aircraft, automotive body structures and closures, beverage and specialty packaging, as well as industrial and structural applications.

Established in 2011 through the consolidation of Rio Tinto Alcan’s rolled-products and engineered-products businesses, Constellium has built a reputation for innovation in lightweighting and sustainability.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.