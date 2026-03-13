iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) Short Interest Up 225.5% in February

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 229,382 shares, an increase of 225.5% from the February 12th total of 70,475 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,017,744 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,017,744 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEZ. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 199,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 51,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 76,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 22,922 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.57. 363,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,136. iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $29.57. The stock has a market cap of $209.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.11.

About iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil equipment and services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are suppliers of equipment or services to oil fields and offshore platforms, such as drilling, exploration, engineering, logistics, seismic information services and platform construction.

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