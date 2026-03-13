iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 6,111.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,365 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.50% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $71,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $330.05 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $368.82. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $343.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.72.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $0.4363 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index). The Index is an equity benchmark for the United States-listed semiconductor stocks. The Index includes companies primarily involved in the design, distribution, manufacture and sale of semiconductors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.