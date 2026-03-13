iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,815 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,431.2% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 224,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,233,000 after purchasing an additional 223,383 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 32,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 386,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,524,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $6,291,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 241.9% during the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $247.41 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $271.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.12 and a 200-day moving average of $249.84.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

