iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $61.86 and last traded at $62.10, with a volume of 144403 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.44.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.77 and its 200-day moving average is $70.49. The firm has a market cap of $757.74 million, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.48.

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Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 81.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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