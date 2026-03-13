iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stock Price Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.23 and traded as low as $80.55. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF shares last traded at $80.65, with a volume of 2,829,827 shares.
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7%
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.89.
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $1.4974 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 392.0%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF
Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF
- The move Washington made in 1934
- Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
- “This AI Giant is About to Go Bust”
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Is Iran Just a Giant Smokescreen?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.