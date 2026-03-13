iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stock Price Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.23 and traded as low as $80.55. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF shares last traded at $80.65, with a volume of 2,829,827 shares.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $1.4974 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 392.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 492,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,170,000 after purchasing an additional 129,284 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7,656.0% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 4,056,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,449,000 after buying an additional 4,004,088 shares in the last quarter. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Bayban purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 289,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.