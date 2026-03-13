iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 33,991 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the previous session’s volume of 14,764 shares.The stock last traded at $69.10 and had previously closed at $68.87.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4%

The firm has a market cap of $583.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.29 and its 200 day moving average is $69.02.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISCV. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization. ISCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

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