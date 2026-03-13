iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI) Short Interest Up 260.5% in February

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,277 shares, an increase of 260.5% from the February 12th total of 1,464 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,252 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 18,252 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA RXI traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.03 million, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $155.32 and a 1-year high of $213.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.08.

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Institutional Trading of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,061,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000.

About iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the consumer discretionary sector of the economy and that S&P believes are important to global markets.

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