iShares Ethereum Trust ETF $ETHA Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) by 974.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,601 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF worth $7,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capula Management Ltd boosted its position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 195.5% during the second quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 5,354,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,508 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,605,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,619,000. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,920,000. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,532,000.

Get iShares Ethereum Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Price Performance

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.74. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $36.80.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.