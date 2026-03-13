iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 14,284 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the February 12th total of 57,204 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 188,291 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 188,291 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUSC. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 104,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 64,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 18,448 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period.

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iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSC traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.12. The stock had a trading volume of 37,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,816. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.50. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.0863 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index. SUSC was launched on Jul 11, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

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