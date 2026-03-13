iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 25,418 shares, a growth of 155.4% from the February 12th total of 9,952 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,465 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,465 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA EUSB traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.56. 69,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,048. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.99.

Get iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 298,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,088,000 after buying an additional 41,335 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 239.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 76,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 53,823 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad array of USD-denominated bonds, without restriction of credit quality or duration, from issuers with favorable ESG ratings as viewed by MSCI research and screened further to remove those issuers for involvement in controversial activities. EUSB was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.