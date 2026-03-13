iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 104,796 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 79,206 shares.The stock last traded at $56.47 and had previously closed at $56.43.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.48 and a 200 day moving average of $57.67.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.1785 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USXF. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 897,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,703,000 after purchasing an additional 15,591 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 775,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,448,000 after purchasing an additional 60,398 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 670,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,845,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 751.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 402,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,910,000 after buying an additional 355,630 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities. USXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.