iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 104,796 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 79,206 shares.The stock last traded at $56.47 and had previously closed at $56.43.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.48 and a 200 day moving average of $57.67.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.1785 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities. USXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
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