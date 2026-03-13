iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Stock Position Raised by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,611,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,396 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 5.3% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Johnson Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $140,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Birchbrook Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.6%

IEFA stock opened at $90.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $98.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.14.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

